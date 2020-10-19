Man shoots dead father, brother

HARIPUR: A man on Sunday shot dead his father and brother in a remote village of Hattar Union Council, police officials said. The motive behind the double-murder was some family dispute, they said, adding,

that Muhammad Ishtiaq had altercation with his father and brothers over some family dispute. The short-tempered man, they said, opened fire on his father and two brothers.

“His father Muhammad Riaz died on the spot while his elder brother Muhammad Mushtaq succumbed to his injuries on the way to the Haripur Trauma Centre in Haripur,” said a police official. His younger brother Maqbool Ahmed also sustained bullet injuries and was admitted to the trauma centre in a critical condition. The accused managed to escape after committing double-murder.