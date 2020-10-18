People no more ready to bear corrupt elite: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE : People of Pakistan remained the most neglected party in past 73 years under both, the so-called democratic setup and the military dictatorships, says Jamaat-e-Islami Emir senator Sirajul Haq.

Addressing JI workers at Mansoora here on Saturday, he said people were no more ready to bear the corrupt elites who did nothing for the public welfare but looted the country’s resources during their turns in power.

“Change of faces is no more solution to the problems of Pakistan. There is a need to introduce structural reforms and change of entire system.” To achieve the purpose, he said, people should take stand for their rights and vote for the honest and dedicated leadership to power. He said PTI made tall claims to change the destiny of people, bring back looted money from abroad, end poverty and build the economy. Yet, he added, the present regime failed to take a single step in past two years in right direction, leaving the masses in a desperate situation. Thousands became jobless and princes of the basic commodities touched the skies due to bad economic policies of the government, he said, adding a tinted and political motivated accountability drive further destroyed the rulers’ image in the eyes of the public and even the PTI’s own supporters. The economy was in control of the IMF and World Bank, foreign policy was stagnant and Islamabad failed to fight for the Kashmir cause, he said. It had been proved, he said, that the present government was incapable and lacked capacity to put the country on right track. People, he said, had already tested the other parties and reached the conclusion the ruling elite were not interested in public welfare.