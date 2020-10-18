Investigation officer summoned in Shahbaz Sharif case

LAHORE : An Accountability court on Saturday summoned the investigation officer of the case in person by October 27 on an application moved by the NAB Lahore seeking permission to close 20 years old inquiry against PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif.

The accountability court judge, Jawadul Hassan, has directed the investigation officer concerned to appear before the court in person and assist the court to conclude the matter. The NAB had started inquiry against Shahbaz Sharif over the allegations of alleged illegal allotments of LDA plots.

The NAB stated that during the course of inquiry no concrete evidence of Shahbaz Sharif’s involvement has been found. Moreover, the whole record has turned into ashes after fire broke in LDA building, the NAB added. The NAB has sought court’s permission to close the inquiry.

The NAB Lahore had launched an inquiry in June 2000 against the former Punjab Chief Minister and others. The LDA had acquired the land of Mouza Nawankot for the Gulshan Ravi Society in 1978 and was to provide 10 plots in return. According to allegations, one-canal plots were illegally allotted to favoured persons and when the NAB launched an investigation allotments of the plots were allegedly canceled.