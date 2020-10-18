Capacity of PKLI being enhanced: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute here on Saturday to review the progress on the ongoing development projects.

The minister was accompanied by Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Barrister Nabeel Awan and Additional Secretary Dr Asif Tufail.

Chairman PKLI Board of Directors Dr Javed Gardezi, Dean Professor Dr Hafiz Ijaz and Hospital Director Dr Tazein Zia welcomed the minister.

The minister visited the emergency and operation theatres and inquired from the patients about the treatment. She reviewed the ongoing development projects at the PKLI. Dr Javed Gardezi and Professor Dr Hafiz Ijaz gave a briefing to the minister about the projects. The minister chaired a meeting of the team and Secretary SHME Department Barrister Nabeel Awan gave a briefing about the budget and the services being provided at the Institute.

The minister said, “The ongoing projects will be completed in time and provision of funds will be ensured. The capacity of the PKLI is being enhanced. Patients coming to PKLI must not face any hindrances. Facilities and services are being increased to cater to more patients in the OPD. The PKLI has very good dialysis services available. The number of Operation Theatres had been increased. The performance of the PKLI is being closely monitored. The patients admitted in the Institute must be given top quality services.”

He also noted that over the last two decades, Shaukat Khanum Hospital has recorded a change in trend as women are now presenting at earlier stages of breast cancer than before. However, there are still many who present at late stages and therefore, we must continue awareness activities throughout the year.