Sat Oct 17, 2020
KI
Khalid Iqbal
October 17, 2020

Compliance of SOPs monitored

Islamabad

Islamabad : The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Islamabad, Hamza Shafqat and District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Muhammad Zaeem Zia Thursday visited different public and private educational institutions, hotels, restaurants and metro bus stations to check compliance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Muhammad Zaeem Zia told ‘The News’ that they have already sealed F-6/2 girls college, government schools in G-7/3-2, G-11/2 and F-7/4 sectors. “We will seal more educational institutions if cornavirus cases appeared,” he warned. He has appealed public to adopt proper SOPs to avoid coronavirus.

The Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat has directed Metro Bus Authority (MBA) not to allow passengers without masks. He has also directed hotel and restaurant owners to follow proper SOPs. Strict action against violators will be continued, he warned. Till date, Islamabad administration has sealed 21 educational institutions in federal capital.

