Mir Shakil-ur-Rahmanâ€™s remand extended till Nov 10

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday extended the judicial remand of Jang-Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman till November 10. The authorities concerned produced Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman before Accountability Court Judge Assad Ali. Jang-Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is in custody for more than 217 days in the case. Moreover, the NAB had filed a reference over a property deal reached with the owners of a private land 34 years ago.