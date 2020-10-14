Four die in Larkana clash

SUKKUR: Four people were gunned down in tit-for-tat killings in Ratedero, Larkana, on Tuesday.

Two people of the Jalbani tribe identified as Muhammad Jalbani and Laiq Jalbani were killed in Waris Machi near Ratedero in Larkana, when they were returning to their homes. The Jalbani tribesmen in swift retaliation shot dead Mashooq and Punhal who were suspected of killing their clansmen.

The escalating violence spread scare forcing people to remain in their houses. The locals complained of the failure of police to control the violence between the feuding groups.