AC transferred, Tehsildar suspended on complaint of MPA

ISLAMABAD: Assistant Commissioner, Murree was transferred and a tehsildar suspended after a complaint of a powerful PTI MPA.

Muhammad Ali Raza Khan Khakwani, PTI MPA from Vehari, while talking to The News confirmed that he complained against the tehsildar after which the Punjab Revenue Department took action and suspended him.

Well-placed sources informed The News that the ruling party’s MPA wanted to transfer his eight marla land in Murree in his children’s name. However, he did not bring the original copy of the land registry with him and showed only the unattested photocopy. The tehsildar, Murree asked him to bring the original copy so that they could fulfill the formality and transfer the land. The MPA told tehsildar that he did not have the original copy as it is with the Revenue Department.

However, the MPA was told that the original copy was issued to the owner of the land and the Revenue Department always keeps the photocopy. If the MPA wanted to get the land transferred to his children, he should fulfill the criteria. He was asked to get an FIR registered with Police Station if he has lost the original copy. He, however, left the office without acting upon the advice of tehsildar.

According to the sources, the MPA complained to the Revenue Department that he wasn’t given VIP protocol. There is no mention of issuance of attested photocopy to any third party in the complaint against tehsildar.

Mr Khakwani, on the other hand, claims the corruption is on its peak in Murree. “Although this is my first experience with the tehsil administration of Murree but I am sure people of the area must have complained against the corruption of the said officials. I went to tehsildar office on Monday for transfer of my own land to my children. However, the tehsildar refused to transfer it and demanded original copy of the land registry. I told them to verify the registry from their own record as the original copy lies with the Revenue Department. But they refused to attest the land registry copy”, commented Mr Khakwani.

“After their refusal, I approached a local of the area who within a few hours brought me the attested photocopy of the land registry. This is the height of corruption. They haven’t issued the attested copy to owner of the land but a third party obtained the same document without any hassle. If they can treat a member of Parliament in this way, you can imagine their behaviour with the common public,” he said.

“It is true I complained against tehsildar after which he has been suspended. I am the Chairman of Provincial Assembly Standing Committee on Revenue Department. Our party came into power with the slogan of eradicating corruption from the government departments. The Revenue Department will hold an enquiry against the tehsildar. The government should take action against such officials”, he commented.

The Revenue Department issued notification No1567-2020/0017-E(F)I dated October 12 which says, “Consequent upon the public complaints Muhammad Ilyas, tehsildar (current charge) Murree is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect, in public interest. However, he will draw his salary during his suspension as admissible under prevailing rules”.

Similarly, the provincial government also transferred Zahid Hussain (PAS/BS-17) Assistant Commissioner, Murree and directed him to report to Administration Wing S&GAD. When contacted, former tehsildar, Murree Muhammad Ilyas said he could not comment on the issue.