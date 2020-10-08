Fight against terrorism to continue till enduring peace, says COAS

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Begum General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday visited family of Colonel Mujeebur Rehman Shaheed in Islamabad who embraced Shahadat during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Tank. The COAS offered Fateha and prayed for the departed soul. “Sacrifices rendered by our officers and men shall never go waste. Our fight against terrorism shall continue till achievement of enduring peace and stability,” the COAS said.