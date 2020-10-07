close
Wed Oct 07, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 7, 2020

Soccer futsal coaching course from tomorrow

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 7, 2020

LAHORE: Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation will hold a three-day soccer futsal coaching course in Swat from Thursday (tomorrow).

The course, which will be attended by male and female coaches from all over the country, will continue till October 10.

The organising committee for the course comprises Adnan Ahmad Malik (chairman), Afrayasaib (vice chairman), Moinuddin (secretary) and Anwar Khan, Iqra Naseem Saifullah, and Nasir Ayaz (members).

