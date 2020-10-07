ANP leaders meet CM to discuss Pashtun areasâ€™ civic issues

A delegation of the Sindh chapterâ€™s Awami National Party (ANP) called on Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the CM House on Tuesday to inform him about the water shortage and sewage problems in Pashtun-populated neighborhoods in Malir and West districts.

The delegation, headed by ANP Sindh President Shahi Syed, told the CM that many areas did not have access to safe drinking water and stagnant water was there for a long time, according to a statement issued by the ANP. Transport problems and construction of roads were also discussed in the meeting.

Syed also requested Shah to complete the construction work of Bacha Khan General Hospital in Mominabad. The CM assured the ANP delegation that the problems pointed out by them would be looked into and resolved.