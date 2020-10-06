Professor shot dead in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Unidentified armed men shot dead a professor on the Dora Road here on Monday. An official said that Professor Naeemuddin of the Government Superior Science College was returning home from the college when armed men opened fire on him on the Dora Road. The professor was taken to hospital but he succumbed to injuries. The officials said the case was being investigated. They said the family had charged two persons in the first information report. The deceased was said to be the brother of human rights activist Shahab Khattak Advocate.

A number of people on social media condemned the murder in broad daylight and demanded an early arrest of the killers. The reports said the family had no enmity. An official said that the family of the deceased has charged two persons, including Professor Saad Farooq and Mubashir, in the FIR. The complainant said the two had exchanged harsh words with his brother of the deceased a few days back over religious beliefs.