Traffic police sub-inspector wounded in Malir gun attack

A traffic police officer was wounded in a gun attack in Karachiâ€™s Malir neighbourhood on Monday. Police said 45-year-old Sub-Inspector Mukhtiar Mushtaq is posted at the Drigh Road traffic police post and resides in Malir.

Officials said that after completing his duty, SI Mushtaq had hardly reached his home when one of the two men on a motorbike intercepted his two-wheeler and attempted to shoot him dead.

Saudabad SHO Rana Haseeb said the suspect had attempted to shoot him in the head, but since the traffic policeman tried to fight him off, the bullet hit him in the abdomen.

Officer Haseeb said the assailant snatched the traffic copâ€™s official weapon and then both the suspects escaped from the scene of the crime, adding that the injured was taken to a private hospital, where the doctors later termed his condition out of danger.

The SHO said the suspects had been following SI Mushtaq from the Drigh Road checkpoint, adding that it was not a mugging incident because the sub-inspectorâ€™s wallet, money, mobile phone and motorbike were not stolen.

The investigators are trying to get the CCTV camera footage to aid them in tracing and arresting the suspects. Taking notice of the incident, Sindh police chief Mushtaq Mahar has sought a detailed report from the District Malir SSP.

Cop killer

In the wee hours of September 24, the Counter Terrorism Departmentâ€™s (CTD) Civil Lines officials carried out a successful raid on Pehlwan Goth, during which they gunned down Naveed Khan, who had allegedly murdered 50-year-old ASI Ghulam Muhammad in Lines Area on July 23.

CTD Karachi chief DIG Omar Shahid Hamid said that in view of the recent wave of attacks on law enforcers in the city, officials, especially Raja Umer Khattab, chief of the departmentâ€™s Transnational Terrorists Intelligence Group, were tasked with dismantling the network of terrorists behind the murders.

Khattab said that in the wee hours they received information about target killersâ€™ presence in Pehlwan Goth, following which they carried out a raid on the area.

He said that on seeing the police, the suspects opened fire on the officials, who retaliated and arrested a suspect in an injured condition after a shoot-out. However, he added, the suspectsâ€™ accomplices managed to escape.

Khattab said the injured was taken to a hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival, adding that the suspect was identified as Naveed Khan (alias Nauman, alias Nomi). He said they found a pistol belonging to the slain ASI as well as a 30-bore pistol in the suspectâ€™s possession and sent them to the forensic laboratory.

According to the CTD, Khan belonged to the Mudassir Chief gang of criminals based in Pehlwan Goth that comprises Mudassir Chief, Riaz Mama, Atif, Adil, Irfan Manu, Shani, Junaid, Shahid Shah and other criminals.

The department said the deceased suspect was born in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar neighbourhood and was believed to have been involved in target killings and incidents of street crime, while he had got married thrice, with two of his wives also having criminal backgrounds, as they belonged to gangs of robbers.

The CTD said that an aunt of the deceased, namely Nusrat Chaudhry, had been a notorious criminal who also led a gang of robbers, but Khan shot his aunt dead in the ASF ground in 2005 on the suspicion that she had planned to get him arrested.

The department said Khan belonged to a criminal family: his mother got married four times and her last husband Sagheer, alias Goga, was also involved in street crime along with Khan. The CTD said the deceased had been arrested in 2006 along with his brother Sohail, while his in-laws live in Lines Area.

Intelligence sources said Khan had quarrelled with the ASI on July 23 after their motorbikes rammed into each other while the suspect and his accomplice were on their way to commit a crime.

After the quarrel, said the sources, the suspect followed the police officer and then murdered him. At that time, added the sources, the suspects had been renting a house in Lines Area.

Investigations show the suspect was involved in politically motivated killings since 2005, including murders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement workers and supporters, while he also targeted police constable Saleem in Mobina Town police jurisdiction as well as a policeman and his friend in the Khawaja Ajmair Nagri area in 2006.

The suspect is believed to have murdered 11 people in targeted attacks and to have been involved in more than 200 cases of street crime since 2017.