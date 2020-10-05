Two more corona patients die

LAHORE:COVID-19 claimed two more lives and 147 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Sunday.

The toll of fatalities reached 2,240 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 99,814 in the province. Out of a total of 99,814 infections in Punjab, 97,034 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 Covid-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners. As per spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 12,178 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,300,789 in the province. After 2,240 fatalities and recovery of a total of 95,716 patients, 1,858 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.