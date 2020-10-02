Another corona patient dies, 101 new cases reported

LAHORE:The Covid-19 claimed another life and 101 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Thursday.

The toll of fatalities raised to 2,235 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 99,479 in the province. Out of a total of 99,479 infections in Punjab, 96,699 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 COVID19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners. As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 12,184 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,264,124 in the province.

After 2,235 fatalities and recovery of a total of 95,501 patients, 1,743 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.

dengue cases: Five more patients have been confirmed positive for dengue virus, which raised the total cases of dengue fever in Punjab to 103 this year so far, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Thursday.

Four patients have been confirmed positive for dengue in Lahore and one in Faisalabad, which raised the number of confirmed cases in Lahore to 28 and five in Faisalabad. Five patients are under treatment in hospitals, while all other patients have recovered. No death due to dengue fever has occurred in Punjab this year so far.

Lahore and Rawalpindi have been most affected districts due to confirmed dengue virus cases and presence of dengue larvae in houses and outdoor places.

In Punjab, Lahore and Rawalpindi districts have registered maximum number of 28 and 11 confirmed cases respectively this year so far. Islamabad, however, confirmed 21 cases of dengue virus. The dengue larvae have been found in 2,344 houses in Lahore and 1,196 houses in Rawalpindi in the last one week. The presence of dengue larvae has been found at 155 outdoor spots in Lahore and 138 outdoor places in Rawalpindi in the last one week.

PMA: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) is very much concerned about increasing number of Coronavirus cases again in Pakistan for last two weeks. “Even after increase of Corona cases people are not wearing mask, not keeping social distance. People might have perceived that there is no more Corona in Pakistan,” said Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad, Secretary General PMA Centre, in a statement on Thursday. Pakistan is at risk of second wave of Covid-19. It has been seen that second wave of corona in US, UK, Brazil and other parts of the world proved more lethal and increase the miseries for human being, he said.