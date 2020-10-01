18 bikes of police officials impounded

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Police setting a precedent of self-accountability impounded 18 motorcycles of police officials parked in police lines bearing fancy number plates.

CPO (Rawalpindi) DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis taking notice on police officials motorcycles without registration documents, proper numbers plates and fancy number plates impounded 18 motorcycles in Civil Lines Police station.

CPO (Rawalpindi) said that police officials who use to ensure implementation on laws for public couldn’t be exempted from law. He said that law treats equal all the citizens without any distinction.