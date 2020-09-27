Shahryar Afridi made minister of state

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has made Shahryar Afridi Minister of State (MoS) , MNA/Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir with immediate effect.

According to a press release, containing a notification of the Cabinet Division, on Saturday said “In exercise of the powers conferred by Rule 15(1)(g), read with item at serial No.1A of, Schedule-VA of the Rules of Business, 1973, the Prime Minister has been pleased to “confer the status of the Minister of State on Mr. Shahryar Afridi, MNA/Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir with immediate effect.”

In another notification posted on Cabinet Division website, the president on the advice of the prime minister accorded his approval to de-notify the appointment of Afridi as MoS for States and Frontier Regions and Narcotics Control with immediate effect.