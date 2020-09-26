HK man arrested for pro-independence social media posts

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HONG KONG: A Hong Kong man has been arrested on suspicion of “inciting secession” from China on social media, police said on Friday, under a new security law that punishes the offence with up to life imprisonment.
Police initially raided the home of the man, aged 23, and his mother following a tip-off they were selling gun parts, and found military knives, a pepper ball launcher and an extendable baton, said senior superintendent Li Kwai-wah. The duo were arrested on suspicions of possessing firearms without licences on Thursday.