close
Sat Sep 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
September 26, 2020

HK man arrested for pro-independence social media posts

World

AFP
September 26, 2020

HONG KONG: A Hong Kong man has been arrested on suspicion of “inciting secession” from China on social media, police said on Friday, under a new security law that punishes the offence with up to life imprisonment.

Police initially raided the home of the man, aged 23, and his mother following a tip-off they were selling gun parts, and found military knives, a pepper ball launcher and an extendable baton, said senior superintendent Li Kwai-wah. The duo were arrested on suspicions of possessing firearms without licences on Thursday.

Latest News

More From World