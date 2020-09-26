Cardinal denies wrongdoing

VATICAN CITY: One of the Vatican’s most influential cardinals proclaimed his innocence on Friday after being pushed out by Pope Francis following news reports of the prelate allegedly directing church funds to family members.

The Holy See announced the resignation of Cardinal Angelo Becciu in a terse statement on Thursday night, saying the trusted 72-year-old aide to the pontiff who heads the department overseeing sainthoods was giving up his rights as a cardinal.

On Friday, Becciu said he was “devastated” at being pushed out as he defended himself against accusations of corruption. “In respect for obedience and for love of the church and the pope, I accepted his request to resign from my functions,” said the Italian prelate, according to Il Messaggero daily.