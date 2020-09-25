LCCI urges to focus on rice

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Thursday said Pakistan has not produced a single seed since the last almost 15 years, which kept the acre yield far lower compared to the neighbouring countries.

Speaking during the launch of two research reports titled “Roadmap for Enhancing Rice Exports of Pakistan” and “Halal Meat a Growing Sector in Pakistan”, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said the chamber organised a CAC exhibition in the month of November last year.

The purpose of this agri-based exhibition was to focus on hybrid seeds, research and to bring latest machinery (harvesters) to Pakistan. He demanded the government to pave the way for the registration of hybrid seed producers instead of creating hurdles in their way.