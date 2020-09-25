Tenure Track Faculty sets deadline for acceptance of demands

PESHAWAR: President of All Pakistan Tenure Track Faculty Association (APTTA) Dr Khuram Shahzad Ahmad has demanded the release of notifications by October 10 or else a protest will be staged in front of Higher Education Commission.

Dr Khuram Shahzad Ahmad made the demand at an online meeting the office-bearers of the association. He told the participants that he had conveyed the rightful demands to HEC chairman multiple times through meetings and letters. Dr Khuram said APTTA had conveyed the concerns on long overdue issues of TTS Professors repeatedly to protect their basic rights. He said TTS professors are highly qualified and have contributed better than BPS faculty working in all universities across Pakistan since the inception of TTS System. Dr Khuram said the APTTA had communicated with HEC chairman since March 2017 and has been visiting HEC officials time to time for consultations on the issues of TTS faculty but HEC chairman was delaying the release of notifications for issues related to TTS faculty. He said over than 5000 professors on TTS all over the country are waiting for any concrete decisions on the revised policy/revision in TTS statutes by the HEC which were discussed in commission previous meetings. Dr Khuram said now it is to bring into the notice of all ministers and relevant higher officials that the HEC has not issued any notifications addressing our genuine issues of salary, promotions, administrative positions and other related to recommendations of the BPS-TTS Review Committee for basic rights of employment and careers in respect of TTS faculty.

He said the APTTA believes that HEC had failed to resolve our rightful issues and TTS faculty are badly suffering to get a salary raise and promotions for the last five years. The APTTA demands an immediate release of notifications for a salary increase of at least 50 per cent of current salary drawn by TTS faculty at assistant professor, associate professor and professor level.