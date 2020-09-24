ACE grills two officials over illegal assets

LAHORE:The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab Wednesday grilled two patwaris of Kahna Nau for making illegal assets worth crores of rupees and sought record of assets of all their family members. A citizen, Sajjad Hussain, had filed a complaint to ACE DG Gohar Nafees against two patwaris namely Abdul Rashid Tayyeb and Arif Mayo, who are brothers and posted in Kahna Nau patwar khana. The complainant had alleged that both brothers had manipulated land records and made crores of rupees through issuance of fake registries, etc. ACE Assistant Director Aitzaz Munir Gondal while hearing the case reprimanded Arif Mayo for not providing the details of assets of their family members.