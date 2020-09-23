CJCSC distributes civil awards among scientists, engineers

RAWALPINDI: On behalf of the President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza conferred civil awards to the eminent scientists and engineers from strategic organisations for their meritorious services at the Investiture Ceremony held at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

Chairman JCSC lauded the services of scientists and engineers and said, “You are our heroes, the unseen, we owe you our gratitude". As many as 23 awardees including three female scientists were conferred with the awards.