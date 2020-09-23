Bail of Sana, Safdar, others extended

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Tuesday extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Rana Sanaullah, Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar and others till September 30 in Lahore NAB office clash case.

Duty Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the proceedings as the judge concerned was on leave. The court, after a brief hearing, extended the interim bails of 27 accused, including Rana Sanaullah, Capt (retd) Safdar and MNA Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar.

Chung police had registered a case against PML-N leadership, including Maryam Nawaz and party workers, under sections 147, 149, 290, 291, 440, 109, 353 and 186 of Criminal Procedure Code and ATA sections over clash with police on August 11 at NAB office during appearance of Maryam Nawaz before the investigation team in connection with illegal transfer of 180 acres of land in Raiwind.