close
Tue Sep 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
September 22, 2020

Ang Rita Sherpa dies

World

AFP
September 22, 2020

KATHMANDU: A famed Nepali Everest climber nicknamed “snow leopard” for his record of summiting the world’s highest mountain a record 10 times without bottled oxygen has died aged 72, officials said on Monday. Ang Rita Sherpa collapsed at his daughter’s home in Kathmandu, his close friend and Nepal Mountaineering Association president, Ang Tshering Sherpa, told AFP.

Latest News

More From World