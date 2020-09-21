Body of fisherman not found

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The body of a 23-year-old man, who had drowned in the Indus River some three days ago, could not be retrieved despite hectic efforts by the Rescue 1122 teams on Sunday.

Locals said that Muhammad Khalil was hunting fish in the river when all of a sudden drowned and the gushing currents swift him away. A team of divers of the Rescue 1122 along with relatives of the drowned man rushed to the spot and started search for the body from Khalar to Khad Buzdar point in Punjab province in Indus River. However, the body of the fisherman could not be fished out till filing of this report.

The rescue team said that the river was full of water to the capacity while the water was muddy and swift that hindered the search operation.