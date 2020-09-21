Parents appeal for recovery of missing boy

DIR: Parents of a madrassa student, who went missing about 50 days ago from the remote Thall Kohistan area of Upper Dir district, have demanded the police authorities to recover him.

Hazrat Faqeer, father of the missing boy Abdur Rahman, told a press conference in Dir that his 8-year-old son went missing 50 days ago. He said they filed an FIR against five persons, including Hayat Khan, Sultan Mohammed, Iqbal Hussain, Abdurrahman, and Musafar Shah, residents of Thall. Zarin khan, an uncle of the missing boy, said that he was a brother of nine sisters. He added that the whole family of Abdur Rahman was facing hard days of life and waiting for the safe return of the boy.

They complained that the local police were not helping in the recovery of the missing boy. They appealed to the inspector general of police (IGP), chief justice of Peshawar High Court, commissioner Malakand and district police officer Dir Upper to recover the missing boy.