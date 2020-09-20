Students, professional writers can submit essays till 30th

Islamabad : The aspiring students and professional writers can submit their essays for participation in the National Essay Contest being arranged by National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) till September 30. According to an official source, the contest is being arranged in three categories under which students (15-20 years), students (20-30 years) and professional writers or content experts can participate.

The topics for the contest both in English and Urdu Language included, Role of sports and extracurricular activities in preventing terrorism amongst youth , (Naujawano mein intehapasandi ki roktham mein kheloon aur tafreehi sargarmiyun ka kirdaar), Extremism and role of internet/social media (Intehapasandi aur internet/social media ka kirdaar)" and Reason for on-campus extremist behaviour and solutions (Taleemi idaroon mein intehapasand rawaiya aur is ka hal)". The participants can send their essays to NACTA via post: Khayaban-e-Suharwardy, G-7/1, Islamabad or email: [email protected] along with copies of their computerized identity cards and contact numbers.

The word count for the essay may be between 3000-4000 with five per cent relaxation. Word count must be mentioned at the end of the essay. Each individual may submit essay on any one or more topics. The essays in English must be typed in Time New Roman, Font size 12, Line spacing 1.5 and converted to PDF while the essay in Urdu may be typed and converted to PDF or hand written using single side of the page. The best essay declared by the judges will get Rs15,000 cash prize in each category.