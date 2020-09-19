Monfils receives racist abuse after defeat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
French tennis player Gael Monfils revealed Friday that he had received a barrage of racist abuse through social media after his second-round exit in the Italian Open.
In an Instagram post starting with the warning “watch your eyes” the world number nine shared a few of the abusive messages which made reference to his colour and called him a “loser”.
Often Monfils, 35, responds to frequent abuse directed at him and his family with emojis of black hands.
“Unfortunately I gave it everything, but was very bad,” he wrote above one insulting post after Thursday’s match.
“Not a good evening, but I hope to come back stronger.”
The French player made his return in Rome after more than six months off court due to the coronavirus pandemic.
After receiving a first-round bye he was eliminated 6-2, 6-4 by German qualifier Dominik Koepfer, ranked 97th in the world.
“It was really not great,” said Monfils of his last warm-up before the French Open, where he reached the semi-finals in 2008.
“It frustrates me enormously to have played so badly.”