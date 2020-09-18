Gold prices fall Rs800/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased Rs800/tola on Thursday.

According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion rates in the local market dropped to Rs114,200/tola.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price lowered Rs686 to Rs97,908.

In the international market, bullion rates dropped $16 to $1,949/ounce.

Jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained Rs9,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,320/tola. Rate of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,131.68.