ANP seeks probe into BRT service suspension

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) on Thursday demanded probe into the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service suspension.

Through a statement, ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan said that the delay in the investigation into the fire eruption incidents and corruption in the BRT service raised several questions. He also urged the Supreme Court of Pakistan to vacate the stay order after the inauguration of the project. The Supreme Court should order investigation as the project was neither required nor had the residents of the provincial capital demanded it, he added. Aimal Wali alleged that the project was launched to plunder the public money.

He termed the ‘seven’ incidents of fire eruption in the BRT service as alarming and demanded the government to make the report public forthwith. The ANP leader claimed that no action had been taken on the two previous reports about the project. He demanded that the reports of the provincial inspection team and FIA should also be made public. Aimal Wali claimed that the public money went down the drain due to poor planning, flawed design and poor management.

The project was launched to devour the public money and destroy the Pak-Afghan Highway, he said, adding, the suspension of the service proved that the project was launched without proper planning and demanded accountability of the former chief minister.