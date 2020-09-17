Electricity workers demand hiring of line staff

LAHORE: Thousands of electricity workers observed Protest Day under All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA all over the country against rising number of accidents of electricity line staff due to serious shortage of staff and ban imposed on recruitment for years.

The rising quantum of electricity work and superannuation of old hands among line staff calls for hiring new hands. In Lahore a large rally was held before Lahore Press Club, participated by hundreds of electricity workers carrying national flags and banners in support of their demands. The participants demanded from the Ministry of Energy to fill posts of line staff lying vacant to prevent accidents.

Khurshid Ahmad, General Secretary of the union, addressing the workers highlighted that electricity employees provide electricity to more than 27 million industrial, commercial, agriculture and domestic consumers in hilly, rural and urban areas at the risk of their lives round the clock all over the country.

He said Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan and Asad Umar, Federal Minister Planning, both had acknowledged that Karachi Electric Supply Company had miserably failed to provide electricity to the citizens of Karachi. That is why even Nepra has imposed fine upon Karachi Electric Supply Company for its failure amounting to Rs200 million. He demanded the government to introduce reforms in distribution companies to raise their efficiency with the cooperation of the workers instead of privatise electricity companies.

By another resolution the workers demanded the Prime Minister raise wages and pensions of the workers employed in government, semi-government, Wapda/Electricity, Railway and other industries, commerce and media commensurate with the price-hike which had not been raised in this financial year.

The rally was also addressed by the representatives of the union Haji Younas, Osama Tariq, Rana Shakoor, Muzaffar Mateen and others.