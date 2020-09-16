216 cartons of counterfeit cigarettes seized

ISLAMABAD: As part of the ongoing crackdown against illicit tobacco trade in light of the directions of the Dr Bashirullah Khan Marwat, Director General, Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation, Inland Revenue, Peshawar, intercepted a truck near Matani

Bypass and recovered 216 cartons of counterfeit brands of cigarettes, which were clandestinely been transported to Rawalpindi via motorway.

The counterfeit brands were the sole domain of the multi-national companies paying huge taxes to the government. Value of the duty and taxes evaded through illegal movement is estimated at Rs4.55 million in addition to the own value of the goods at Rs2.268 million.

Since July 2020, it is ninth confiscation by the directorate in a row as a result of which 5.7 million sticks of counterfeit/ non-duty paid cigarettes along-with vehicles have been seized for initiation of legal proceedings under the law.

The director l&I-IR Peshawar has hinted at intensifying operation against businesses that operate without being registered with the FBR thus causing huge revenue loss to the exchequer.