Official assures help to Chitral flood victims

CHITRAL: The people of Upper Chitral piled a heap of complaints in the open forum of commissioner Hazara division regarding various issues, including dilapidated condition of roads, destruction of irrigation system, crops and fruit orchards from the recent flashfloods in the district.

The affected people hailing from Upper Chitral said that the recent flashflood caused by cloudburst destroyed Yarkhon-Broghil road and standing crops and fruit orchards. They said that the irrigation system was also destroyed in the floods while several link roads and bridges were washed away by heavy rains and the subsequent flooding. They urged the government to provide special funds for the rehabilitation and reconstruction.