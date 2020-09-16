COVID-19 hit earnings hard: survey

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: A Standard Chartered survey has found that 35 percent of Pakistanis were earning less than they did before the pandemic stifled economic activities across the country.
The survey found that COVID-19 has already had a significant impact on incomes globally, with one-third earning less than they did in the pre-COVID environment. However, the survey also found that over three-quarters (83 percent) were confident they have the skills needed to thrive in an increasingly digital world.
The study of 12,000 adults across twelve markets – Hong Kong, Taiwan, Mainland China, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, India, UAE, Kenya, Pakistan, the UK and the US – offers insights into their financial wellbeing and employment outlook in these challenging times, and how banks could play a role in helping them manage their money.