Police say eight outlaws held in Kohat

KOHAT: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested 52 suspects including eight proclaimed offenders in a search and strike operation in the limits of Cantonment Police Station. Officials said a heavy contingent of police and Elite Force conducted the operation in Mohammadzai, Mian Garhi, Kagzai, Nusrat Khel, Behzadi Chakar Kot, Nawa Kalay and Ablan Afghan Muhajir, Mian Garhi, Kaghazai, Nusrat Khel, Behzadi Chakar Kot, Nawa Killay and Ablan Afghan refugee camp. Two drug-peddlers were arrested as well. They were identified as Kaleemullah and Tajbar Ali. A Kalashnikov, five rifles, seven pistols, hundreds of different bore cartridges and 10kg hashish was seized during the operation.