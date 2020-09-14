Career counselling: Questions and answers

Q1: Sir, I have done FSc (Pre-Medical). Now I want to study BSCS or BS Social Science. Please guide me, is there any scope in these areas and what subjects I will have to study.(Hamza Gulfam, Lahore)

Ans: Thank you very much for your email inquiry. It is important that you have sufficient knowledge and keen interest in Computing Science before you opt to choose such a degree. As for your question

regarding Social Science is concerned, it’s a big domain that includes Economics, Business Studies and International Relations etc. It depends on in which area of interest you would like to pursue your

studies and of course being a science student you should be able to pursue such a degree with comfort.

Q2: Dear sir, I have a question regarding my MPhil admission. I have been selected at COMSATS Islamabad for MS Physics while I have also passed my GCU Lahore test for MPhil. Now I am confused that which

university I should choose for MS Physics. Can you please help me regarding my admission and choice? I will be very thankful to you.

(Muhammad Irfan, Layyah)

Ans: Dear Irfan, both universities are well-equipped with labs and faculty for Physics. It is now up to your convenience to choose the university keeping in view the geography etc. I wish you best of luck for your future endeavours.

Q3: Sir, I want to be a media anchor or lawyer. I belong to FATA and have no guidelines. Some of my friends and relatives suggested me to choose subject of Disaster Management. Sir, right now I am studying sixth semester. I think I do not feel like doing it anymore because I

have lost my interest in this area. Therefore, I would appreciate your specialist opinion whether I should continue it or choose any other field? (Zulkifal Hussain- KP)

Ans: Dear Zulkifal, in my opinion, Disaster Management is a very important and emerging subject area and has huge potential both in

Pakistan and across the world. I don’t see any reason of why you cannot complete your degree and still be a media/anchor based on the intelligence that you will gain from this degree. I suggest you to work hard and continue this degree.

Q4: Dear Mr Abidi, I am an electrical engineer and working in a leading Oil and Gas Company as trainee engineer. The core of this industry is Petroleum Engineering and I want to work as a petroleum engineer.

Please suggest me that if I do Masters in this area then will I fit somewhere good in this field? (Jamal Amin Qureshi- Lahore)

Ans: Dear Jamal, there are a lot of programmes/ courses that will give

you more options within the Oil and Gas Industry and you can certainly do Masters in any of these fields. However, if you have more than three years of experience and IELTS 6.5 or above than you could look at doing an MBA in Oil and Gas offered by many institutions around the globe which will open doors of success to you in your professional career ahead.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services.

He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).