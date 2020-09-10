Lack of evidence?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the letters ‘Miscarriage of justice’ (Sep 9) by Shahryar Khan Baseer and Iftikhar Mirza. Former MPA Majeed Achakzai’s acquittal should not come as a surprise. The judgment shows that some individuals in our country are quite powerful.
It is also important to mention that there are two standards of justice in this country – one for the rich and influential and the other for the weak and downtrodden. No successive government ever tried to change the system. It is said that a failed state is one where justice becomes a saleable commodity and the government gives up on its responsibility to protect the lives, honour and property of citizens. Pakistan’s justice system has nearly collapsed.
Kulsoom Arif
Karachi