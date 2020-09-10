CM Mahmood Khan orders hospitals upgrading in merged districts

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the Health Department to expedite hospitals upgrading in the merged tribal districts and ensure necessary medical equipment supply there.

He said this while talking to a delegation of Insaf Doctors Forum which called on him here at the Chief Minister’s House, said an official handout.

Provincial Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Member Provincial Assembly Sumera Shams and Health Secretary Imtiaz Hussain Shah were present on the occasion.

The chief minister said the government was going all-out to bring underdeveloped areas of the province on a par with developed ones. However, he stated that merged areas were the topmost priority of the KP government.

Mahmood Khan said that health insurance scheme (Sehat Insaf Card) had already been extended to all population of the merged districts.

He termed this as a pro-poor initiative of the provincial government which is now being extended to 100 per cent households of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Insaf Doctors Forum apprised the chief minister about different aspects of the Health sector and issues being faced by doctor community.

The delegation informed the chief minister that in collaboration with the federal government a hospital of hepatology and liver transplantation was being established at the Khyber Medical University. It was proposed that another hospital established for the aforesaid purpose may be allocated for Neuro-institute.

The chief minister directed the quarters concerned to take a closer look at the proposal and submit him a report as soon as possible.