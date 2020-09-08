Art exhibition ‘COVID -19, Spaces Between Us’ held

Islamabad:First ever online exhibition of Comsats University ‘COVID-19, Spaces between Us’ opened at Comsats Art Gallery here on Monday.

The exhibition was inaugurated online by Rector Comsats University Prof. Dr. Tabassam Afzal. A total of 44 artists from across Pakistan as well as renowned International artists participated in the show. Speaking at the online inauguration of the exhibition, Rector Comsats University expressed his pleasure over opening of the show and praised In-charge Comsats University Farrah Mahmood for taking the initiative of the digital show.

He said there is a global need of shifting almost everything to digital format and expanding the work to be seen by millions of people online. He said I am glad to see the art works of all the artists from Pakistan as well as from around the world. It is pleasing for the eye to see the pandemic time through an artist’s perspective.

Speaking at the occasion the In-charge Comsats Art Gallery said that being the first ever online show it is entirely different from the previous shows that we have been organising for so many years, the experience was challenging but unique at the same time. "We have to change with the changing world and for now this is the new normal. I am glad that this show will be available for everyone around the globe. I am thankful to all the participating artists and would request everyone to have a look at the show at our website," she said.

Participants of the show are Aania S Khan, Afshan Faisal, Ahmed Habib, Aimon (Saima Salahuddin), Altaf Ahmed, Amna Walayat, Beenish Khalid, Dr. Suriyya Chaudhry, Farah Faisal, Hina Khan, Jugni Chaudhry, Khadija Amin, Kiran Shah, Komal Shahid, Kyran N. K. Ali.