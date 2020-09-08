‘Farmers’ problems to be resolved on priority’

PAKPATTAN: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ahmad Kamal Monday said problems of farmers are being resolved as a top priority.

Addressing a meeting, the Deputy Commissioner said strict measures are underway against sellers of substandard seeds, pesticides and fertilizer. He said there is no shortage of DAP and urea fertilizers in the district. An agriculture officer briefed the meeting regarding cultivation of canola, potato and other crops. He said locusts attack in the district had been nearly controlled.

MAN DIES IN ROAD ACCIDENT: A man died in a road accident on Monday. Ghulam Qadar Kharal of Alam Chowk Chak 34/KB was travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding vehicle hit him near Chak Billi Delweer, leaving him injured critically. He was rushed to THQ hospital, Arifwala, where the doctors referred him to DHQ hospital, Sahiwal, where he died.