Imran Khan's sons not beyond law's reach: Kundi

(From left to right) Kasim Khan, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Suleiman Khan. — Instagram/@khanjemima/YouTube/@MarioNawfal/Facebook/Faisal Karim Kundi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has said that the children of PTI founder Imran Khan are not above the law and will face legal action if they try to act outside its bounds, just like any ordinary citizen.

Speaking to Geo News, Kundi commented on recent PTI protests, calling them unsuccessful. He noted that holding peaceful demonstrations was everyone’s right, including the children of the PTI founder — Sulaiman and Kasim — but added that “if they cross the legal line, the law will take its course.”

"PTI founder's children are not untouchable," he said.

Commenting on the dual nationality status of the PTI founder’s children, the governor said if they do not hold Pakistani citizenship, then the matter may fall under the purview of the British High Commission.

However, he stressed that no one is exempt from Pakistani law.

“Just as British law applies to Pakistanis in the UK, Pakistani law will apply to British citizens present in Pakistan,” he remarked.

Kundi also criticised the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, accusing it of targeting Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) workers during political activities. He warned that PTI will have to face the consequences of its own actions, stating, “PTI will reap what it sows.”

He reiterated that regardless of status or background, the law is equal for all, and anyone violating it — whether local or foreign — will be dealt with accordingly.

The governor’s comments came amid PTI leadership's announcement that the Imran's sons will join the party's campaign against the former premier's detention at Adiala Jail.

The 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been behind bars since August 2023 after he was booked in multiple cases ranging from corruption to terrorism since his ouster from power via the opposition's no-trust motion in April 2022.

However, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led government has warned of arresting Suleiman and Kasim if they violated during PTI's protest.