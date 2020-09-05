Ex-MNA’s kidnapped son freed after one year

WANA: The son of a former Member National Assembly (MNA), who was kidnapped from Wana in South Waziristan a year ago, was freed by his kidnappers unconditionally, officials and his family said on Friday.

They said that Dr Noor Hannan, the son of former MNA Maulana Noor Muhammad Wazir, had been kidnapped from a hospital in Rustam Bazaar in Wana on September 11, 2019. After his kidnapping, he was taken to Afghanistan. The Ahmadzai Wazir tribe had staged several protest demonstrations, seeking the recovery of the kidnapped doctor. A week ago, Maulana Taj Mohammad Chand, who was the elder brother of Dr Noor Hannan, passed away. On the occasion, the members of his tribe had also demanded his release. Efforts had been made to recover him, but to no avail. It was not known as to why he had been kidnapped. Meanwhile, a tribal elder was killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident at Wana bazaar on Friday, sources said.

The sources said that the tribal elder Din Mohammad Wazir was killed on the spot while the principal of a private school Iqbal Wazir and another person identified as Ajab Noor Wazir were injured in the firing. According to the officials of the Wana Police Station, one Saifullah allegedly opened fire on his rival Din Mohammad Wazir at the Wana bazaar and killed him instantly.

The injured Iqbal Wazir was taken to a hospital in Dera Ismail Khan due to his critical condition while Ajab Noor Wazir was provided treatment at the District Headquarters Hospital in Wana as he had suffered minor injuries. The accused managed to escape from the spot after committing the crime. The police registered the case and started an investigation.

It may be mentioned that despite the merger of the former tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the people in South Waziristan still carry guns while roaming around as there is no ban on the display of weapons in the tribal district.