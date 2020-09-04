Asim Bajwa categorically refutes claims against him

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt-Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Thursday categorically rejected the allegations levelled against him in a news report which he said was aimed at maligning his reputation.

“I strongly rebut the baseless allegations, levelled against me and my family,” he said in a tweet which contained a four-page rebuttal. “Alhamdolillah, another attempt to damage our reputation has been exposed,” he added, saying: “I have and will always serve Pakistan with pride and dignity.”

He said the news released by a journalist on an “unknown website is vehemently denied as incorrect and false”. He emphatically rejected all the adverse insinuations levelled in the news item in question and also the aspects mentioned.

He said all of the allegations including that his brothers’ business in the United States and its growth is relatable to his promotion while he was in Pakistan Army are “materially false”. “With regard to the first allegation that my declaration of assets and liabilities as an SAPM dated 22.06.2020 suffers from omission of investment of my wife abroad, is materially false,” he added. Bajwa said on the date of filing of the said declaration his wife was no longer an investor or shareholder in any business abroad.

He said if one were to look at the actual figures, the inescapable conclusion would be that the news item has been spread with a view to “malign my reputation”.

Since 2002 till 1-06-2020 (i.e. 18 years) the total out of pocket investment made by his wife in the companies of his brothers in the USA had been $19,492. “This investment was made by my wife through my savings spread over a period of eighteen years, all of which are fully accounted for. Not once the rules or regulations prescribed by the State Bank of Pakistan were violated.”

With regard to the alleged investment of businesses of his brothers in the pizza chain Papa John’s, he said Bajco Global Management, LLC does not have any ownership interest in any Papa John’s in the USA, DQ, UAE or any real estate.

He also said none of his brothers were his dependents. Their total out of pocket investment of $54,458 — is fully documented and justified from their own sources. “Also kindly note that apart from my five brothers and my wife, the businesses has at least 50 other investors.

“One question that may be underscored is whether three persons who have worked in the USA up to the positions of a vice president in a US Bank, a controller in a restaurant operating company, and as an operating partner of a restaurant; and two persons having worked as doctors, would not be able to save US$54,458.”

He also denied at length all allegations made with regard to businesses of his children. He said his sons are not his dependents.