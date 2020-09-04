SBBWU decision to hold exam triggers concerns

PESHAWAR: Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar has decided to hold final semester exams of the university from September 14 without providing hostel facility to the students from remote areas.

The decision has caused concerns to the parents, who are worried about the accommodation of their daughters and they have urged the university administration to either hold the exam online on the pattern of other university or arrange a hostel facility for the students. The university through a notification stated: “BS Final Exams will be conducted physically from September 14. Hostel is not provided yet for exams. The students have to make some arrangements themselves as hostels are under renovation as per Covid-19 SOPs.” The notification stated that after the exams online classes would continue for the upcoming semesters. The university will remain open only for selected categories of students like students having no internet facility.

A good number of students of the university belong to remote districts like Buner, Swat, Dir, southern districts, newly merged areas and Hazara division. “We can’t accommodate our daughters in hotels. The university should review its decision and provide hostel facility to the students,” father of a student hailing from Buner district told The News. “This is strange. They are opening the university for examinations but keeping the hostels closed in the name of Covid-19 and SOPs. I at least cannot allow my daughter to stay in a hotel for the exam,” he said.

If the university administration claims that renovation work is in progress, they should make alternative arrangements for the accommodation of the students. “We have already paid full charges for the accommodation of our daughters. This is unjust by all means to deny hostel to the girl students,” said another parent.