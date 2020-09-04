Two die in road accidents

HARIPUR: Two motorcyclists were killed and another injured in two road accidents here on Thursday.

The first road accident occurred near District Secretariat when a speeding van ran over a motorcycle, injuring the two riders. The injured Taimur Khan Qureshi and Adil Khan were shifted to Trauma Centre from where they were referred to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad. However, Taimur Khan Qureshi succumbed to head injuries while Adil was admitted to the hospital. The van driver, Asim, was arrested, police said. The second road accident occurred near Shah Maqsood interchange of Hazara Motorway when a motorcycle skidded off the road and crashed against the sidewalk due to reckless driving. The injured Wajid Khan was transported to the Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad where he succumbed to head injuries.

Five cops injured in Haripur firingFive policemen were shot and injured by an accused, wanted by the police for violating the section 144 CrPc, and his accomplices in the limits of Saddar Police Station on Thursday.

All the accused were, however, arrested and the injured policemen and lady constable were admitted for treatment in Trauma Centre, police said. According to officials of the Saddar Police Station, a raiding party of the cops conducted a midnight raid on the house of Syed Amjad Hussain Shah of village Sera-e-Niamat Khan for arresting him as he was wanted in a case. The police said that the accused and his accomplices, instead of surrendering to the police party, resorted to open indiscriminate fire on the cops, injuring all of them. Those injured were identified as SHOs Saddar Police Station Shafiq Khan and Sajid Nawaz, ASI Amir Khan, Constable Arshad Khan and lady constable Sanam Naz. Hospital sources said the condition of Constable Arshad Khan was critical. The police registered a case under sections-324, 353/34 against Amjad Shah, Hussain Haider Shah and Syed Bahar Ali Shah and arrested them.