LCWU campus merged with University of Jhang

LAHORE:Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab has issued notification regarding merger of sub-campus of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) at Jhang with the University of Jhang.

The notification was issued after approval by the provincial cabinet. As per the notification, the merger of Jhang sub-campus of LCWU with the University of Jhang would be as “College of Arts & Sciences” with all assets and liabilities. Similarly, land measuring 25 acres has been transferred to University of Jhang.

The notification also reads that existing enrolled students of LCWU Jhang Campus would be awarded degrees of the Lahore College for Women University, being registered students of LCWU. All employees, regular or on contract basis, serving at LCWU Jhang sub-campus shall be treated on deputation with the University of Jhang but they shall not be entitled to any deputation allowance and shall be liable to transferred to their parent university.

“An employee of the Lahore College for Women University, Jhang Campus, may within 365 days from the date of notification, opt for absorption in the services of the University of Jhang, on such terms and conditions as may be prescribed but such terms and conditions shall not be less favourable than those admissible to such an employee while in service of the LCWU Jhang Campus,” the notification concludes.

Accord on dairy beef project signed: The Dairy Beef Project, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore, signed a Commitment of Collaboration (CoC) with Livestock and Dairy Development Board (LDDB) of the Ministry of Food Security and Research to improve the livelihood of smallholder farming households in Punjab and Sindh provinces through on-farm efficiency gains and development of dairy and beef market opportunities.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and LDDB Chief Executive Officer Dr M Fatah Ullah Khan signed the CoC while Dr Hassan Mahmood Warraich and Project Leader Dairy-Beef Project from University of Melbourne (UoM) Australia Dr David Mcgill attended ceremony through a video link.

The Dairy Beef Project is collaboration between UVAS Lahore and University of Melbourne Australia supported by the Australian Centre for International Agriculture Research (ACIAR) working for improvement in the livelihood of small farmers.

The purpose of this CoC was to extend collaboration to raise the smallholder farm production and profit through bridging the gap in farm advisory services and beef value chain.