Mafias looting people: PML-N

LAHORE:PML-N spokeswoman Azma Bukhari has said there is a huge difference between becoming politically ineligible and getting ineligible in the hearts of people.

Reacting to the press conference of Fayyazul Hassan Chuhan, she said PML-N leader is alive in the hearts of people and they are proud of him. She suggested the PTI to change the name of the party with Tehreek Mafia and Tehreek Tabahi o Barbadi.

Sugar mafia, flour mafia, petrol mafia, and medicine mafia have been looting people day and night, she alleged. She said Chuhan is trying to become another Sheikh Rashid by waving a scrape paper in the air during press conference. She said the original papers are present in the court and Nawaz Sharif traveled on the orders of court.