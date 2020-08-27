Impersonator held

Islamabad: Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police have busted three criminals involved in purse snatching and house buglers besides recovery of snatched cash, mobile phone, wrist watches, motorbike use in crime and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

Following these directions, SP (investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted special team under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including ASIs Mohsin Ali Khan, Sadeer Ahmed along with other officials which successfully busted a gang of street criminals involved in purse snatching. The nabbed criminals have been identified as Shahbaz Iqbal resident of Gujranwala, Ali Raza and Zakar Ali resident of Sohan Islamabad .

Islamabad police have arrested 23 outlaws including a person involved in looting people after impersonating themselves as policemen and recovered snatched cash, stolen car, two motorbikes, mobile phone, narcotic , wine and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

Following these directions Margalla police arrested a car lifter namely Yusrat Khan and recovered stolen car from him, while police also arrested Asad Ullah and recovered 150 gram heroine from him. Aabpara police arrested accused Sameer Sadiq and recovered 10 liters alcohol from him.

Secretariat police arrested accused Zaheer Sadiq and recovered iron punch from him.

CIA police team arrested a bike lifter namely Zeeshan Ali and recovered stolen bike from him, while police team also arrested 03 accused Mohsin Shahzad, Anwer Khan and Hamza Sadeeq and recovered two pistols and five liters alcohol wine from their possession.