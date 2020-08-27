close
Thu Aug 27, 2020
August 27, 2020

Insect spray chemical can kill virus

August 27, 2020

London: A chemical used in insect repellent can kill the strain of coronavirus that causes Covid-19, according to a preliminary study by Britain´s defence laboratory published on Wednesday. Scientists at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) found that Citriodiol, the active ingredient in repellents such as Mosi-guard, had anti-viral properties if mixed with the virus in the liquid phase and on a test surface.

